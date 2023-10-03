Dolphin Entertainment acquires Special Projects
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., the publicly traded entertainment marketing and production company, has acquired talent booking and events agency Special Projects.
Why it matters: The deal underscores how events have resurged as marketing vehicles and moneymaking opportunities in the post-pandemic economy.
Details: Founded in 2016, Special Projects helps with talent booking and event production for clients like A24, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, AppleTV+, the Apollo Theater, Bustle Digital Group, Meta, the Peabody Awards and The Wall Street Journal.
- Under Dolphin, Special Projects will retain its name and operate autonomously. Nicole Vecchiarelli and Andrea Oliveri will remain as co-CEOs. It has 10 full-time staffers, per Variety, and is based in New York and Los Angeles.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- K&L Gates LLP served as legal counsel to Dolphin. DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Special Projects.
Of note: Dolphin has assembled a portfolio of agencies in recent years. It acquired 42West in 2017, Viewpoint Creative and The Door in 2018, Shore Fire Media in 2019 and Be Social in 2020.