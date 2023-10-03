Dolphin Entertainment acquires Special Projects

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., the publicly traded entertainment marketing and production company, has acquired talent booking and events agency Special Projects.

Why it matters: The deal underscores how events have resurged as marketing vehicles and moneymaking opportunities in the post-pandemic economy.

Details: Founded in 2016, Special Projects helps with talent booking and event production for clients like A24, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, AppleTV+, the Apollo Theater, Bustle Digital Group, Meta, the Peabody Awards and The Wall Street Journal.

Under Dolphin, Special Projects will retain its name and operate autonomously. Nicole Vecchiarelli and Andrea Oliveri will remain as co-CEOs. It has 10 full-time staffers, per Variety, and is based in New York and Los Angeles.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal counsel to Dolphin. DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Special Projects.

Of note: Dolphin has assembled a portfolio of agencies in recent years. It acquired 42West in 2017, Viewpoint Creative and The Door in 2018, Shore Fire Media in 2019 and Be Social in 2020.