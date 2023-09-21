Ares kicks $500M over to struggling Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC raised about $500 million from Ares Management, the Financial Times reports.
Why it matters: The investment is another large chunk of cash headed to a professional sports team, and this time, it comes from a rapidly growing investment firm that has its various arms in vast piles of loans, financing, acquisitions and other securities.
Details: Bloomberg reported in August that Ares was in talks about the funding, a deal that would follow a range of investments the firm has in other pro soccer teams. FT said on Thursday that the money has arrived.
- The funding also comes after Chelsea's new owners took over the club and spent lavishly on players, a spree that failed to boost the team's standings. Chelsea finished in 12th place last season in the Premier League.
What they're saying: The FT reports that the $500 million came in the form of a preferred equity deal.
- "Chelsea, which is controlled by a consortium including private equity group Clearlake Capital and US financier Todd Boehly, is looking for ways to boost revenue after an expensive transfer window," FT reports.