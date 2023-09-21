Ares kicks $500M over to struggling Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC raised about $500 million from Ares Management, the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: The investment is another large chunk of cash headed to a professional sports team, and this time, it comes from a rapidly growing investment firm that has its various arms in vast piles of loans, financing, acquisitions and other securities.

Details: Bloomberg reported in August that Ares was in talks about the funding, a deal that would follow a range of investments the firm has in other pro soccer teams. FT said on Thursday that the money has arrived.

The funding also comes after Chelsea's new owners took over the club and spent lavishly on players, a spree that failed to boost the team's standings. Chelsea finished in 12th place last season in the Premier League.

What they're saying: The FT reports that the $500 million came in the form of a preferred equity deal.