Nielsen alternatives conditionally approved by TV industry committee

Three Nielsen rivals — Comscore, iSpot and VideoAmp — have received conditional currency certification from the coalition of top TV ad buyers and sellers known as the U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC).

Why it matters: The certification process is a telling sign of which media measurement companies are fit to compete with Nielsen and push the industry toward using these alternatives providers.

Catch up quick: The JIC launched in January as an effort to standardize new currencies. In March, it released an initial list of certification standards. And in June, during Cannes, it presented a scoring rubric for measurement companies' requests for information submissions.

Not every major measurement provider or media company is in the JIC. Notably, Nielsen refused to participate. YouTube also declined. Amazon, Disney and Netflix are not formally involved.

Details: Six measurement companies submitted responses this summer, which were then reviewed, graded and voted on by a JIC subcommittee.

The JIC said it expects to issue full certification in early 2024 after a data evaluation process. Certification will last for two years.

Certified providers will receive access to the JIC's streaming data service, a product for sharing first-party data for planning and measurement, to be released next year.

Zoom in: Samba TV, Innovid and 605 did not receive conditional currency certification. Brittany Slattery, CMO of OpenAP, an ad tech company that helps run the JIC, says Samba and Innovid will likely be involved in a separate certification process for measurement providers next year.

A Samba TV spokesperson says it will not pursue certification as a linear TV currency. Instead, it will seek recognition as a provider of first-party TV and OTT data to providers and outcome-based measurement solutions.

Innovid also is not pursuing a "currency strategy," Chief Commercial Officer Dave Helmreich says. It participated to stay close to the "evaluation process" as it determines its priorities, he adds.

For 605, the lack of certification is not consequential, given its recent acquisition by iSpot.

Between the lines: The JIC's formation and certification process comes as some measurement companies choose not to pursue audits by the Media Rating Council, the industry's de facto measurement watchdog.