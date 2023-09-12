Music startup JKBX wants to turn hit songs into investments

A new music startup called JKBX (pronounced "jukebox") wants to let retail investors in on the music rights market and turn royalty streams into regulated securities, the company's CEO Scott Cohen tells Axios.

Why it matters: Music rights have gone for eye-watering sums over the last several years, and there are fewer and fewer large catalogs available.

How it works: Beginning later Tuesday, prospective investors can reserve stakes in the royalty streams for well-known hits from Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift, Colbie Caillat and Ed Sheeran.

JKBX makes money whenever a song is listed, bought, sold or traded on its platform.

JKBX set up a creator program to reward the actual artists whenever someone buys a share of their songs' royalties; most artists don't own their own music.

The big picture: Creating financial incentives for fans of their favorite artists is not new; David Bowie sold "Bowie Bonds" in 1997 to get investors to bet on royalties from his back catalog.

More recently, other startups like SongVest and Royalty Exchange have cropped up.

"We have a music team that has deep relationships in the music industry; we have a legal and regulatory team that has deep relationships into the regulatory and finance world," Cohen says.

Catch up quick: The company was founded by Sam Hendel and John Chapman of Dundee Partners, a minority investor in Kobalt Music Group.

In 2021, Dundee teamed with KKR to acquire a batch of rights from Kobalt that featured 62,000 copyrights, including a bunch of hits written by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.

"The company was essentially founded by a large catalog owner that acquired a catalog and were looking for new ways to exploit it," Cohen says.

JKBX raised $16 million in seed funding last year from investors including Valor Equity Partners and Maywic Select Investments.

What's next: JKBX plans for investors to begin buying and trading their music shares by the end of the year.