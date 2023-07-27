Nielsen to change livestreaming ratings methodology

Data: Amazon/Nielsen; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nielsen will incorporate first-party data in its livestreaming measurement beginning this fall with Amazon being the first to use the new methodology for the second season of "Thursday Night Football."

Why it matters: Amazon is in the second year of an $11 billion deal to carry NFL games and the new methodology figures to give it a significant viewership bump.

The big picture: Amazon and Nielsen were frequently at odds last season over how many people were watching football games.

On average, Amazon's own viewership metrics were roughly 10% higher than Nielsen's count, which still used its tried-and-true panel system to give an estimation of how many people were watching.

Advertising deals for the games were based on Nielsen's metrics, not Amazon's.

What they're saying: "Nielsen is committed to evolving our methodologies to provide the most accurate measurement of what the audience is watching," the company said in a statement. "We are making modifications for live streaming measurement to more accurately reflect the growing impact of streaming and first party data."