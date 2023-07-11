BBC Studios continues buying spree with 25% in Mettlemouse Entertainment
BBC Studios made its latest investment Tuesday morning with a 25% stake in the newly launched production company Mettlemouse Entertainment.
Why it matters: With Hollywood on the verge of a total shutdown, reality and other unscripted programming — especially from outside the United States — will be in very high demand from networks and streamers.
Details: Mettlemouse, led by former Lime Pictures' head of unscripted Sarah Tyekiff, develops unscripted TV formats that can be sold and licensed globally to multiple territories.
- As part of the deal, BBC Studios will have a first look at global distribution and format rights.
- No terms of the deal were disclosed.
- "Sarah has been behind some of the U.K.'s most successful entertainment and primetime reality formats," Emma Hardie, commercial director, international production and formats at BBC Studios, said in a statement.
The big picture: This is BBC Studios' seventh investment or acquisition since the start of last year.
- Last month, BBC Studios acquired pan-Scandavian producer STV, which grew the company's foothold in Norway, Denmark and Sweden. The company made five investments in 2022.
- In total, BBC Studios has 14 production labels and Invested Indies.