BBC Studios continues buying spree with 25% in Mettlemouse Entertainment

BBC Studios made its latest investment Tuesday morning with a 25% stake in the newly launched production company Mettlemouse Entertainment.

Why it matters: With Hollywood on the verge of a total shutdown, reality and other unscripted programming — especially from outside the United States — will be in very high demand from networks and streamers.

Details: Mettlemouse, led by former Lime Pictures' head of unscripted Sarah Tyekiff, develops unscripted TV formats that can be sold and licensed globally to multiple territories.

As part of the deal, BBC Studios will have a first look at global distribution and format rights.

"Sarah has been behind some of the U.K.'s most successful entertainment and primetime reality formats," Emma Hardie, commercial director, international production and formats at BBC Studios, said in a statement.

The big picture: This is BBC Studios' seventh investment or acquisition since the start of last year.