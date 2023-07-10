d&b Group acquired by Providence Equity Partners

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

d&b Group, a German provider of professional audio equipment and related solutions for live entertainment, was acquired by Providence Equity Partners.

Why it matters: The company was already under private equity ownership, but its new owner says it's committed to growth amid the continued growth of live events.

Details: Previous owner Ardian said in a press release today that it sold its majority stake to Providence and that d&b also reinvested.