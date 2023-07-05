MediaMath's bankruptcy unsettles ad tech market

The ad tech industry is reeling over the collapse of MediaMath after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week and reported it owes more than $100 million to other major platforms.

Why it matters: The ad tech firm has been unable to secure an acquisition or additional funding to stay afloat, directly impacting its clients and others in the ad industry and sending a chill across the sector.

Context: MediaMath is a demand-side platform (DSP) that was founded in 2007. It served more than 9,500 marketers in 42 countries, according to its website.

The company raised millions in funding over the years, including $225 million from private equity firm Searchlight Capital in 2018 that reportedly valued it at more than $1 billion.

But signs of financial distress emerged last year when it announced a recapitalization with Searchlight becoming majority owner.

Details: Throughout its history, MediaMath received acquisition offers from firms like Singapore Telecommunications and Bain Capital, but no deal was ever finalized, per a March report by Insider.

More recently, Viant and Verve Group emerged as potential acquirers in what would have been a "quick-sale process" facilitated by Houlihan Lokey, per Digiday.

What's happening: New York City-based MediaMath now owes millions to major ad tech firms including $12.6 million to Magnite, $10.5 million to Pubmatic, $5.3 million to Sonobi and $4 million to Xandr, according to its bankruptcy filing.

What they're saying: "The deep truth that came out of this is that a DSP model is tough. It's a low-margin, high-volume business with lots of churn that is ultimately going to continue to consolidate," Daypart.AI CEO Jeromy Sonne told The Drum.

"This weekend, remember the AdOps / media buyers who are logging in to transfer all of their flighted campaigns from MediaMath to [Google's] DV360," Mat Harris, vice president of product management at Activision Blizzard Media, tweeted.

Searchlight Capital declined to comment. MediaMath did not respond to a request for comment.