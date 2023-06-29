Media and entertainment dealmaking plummets

The deal value for global M&A activity in media and entertainment dropped 67.5% in the first half of 2023.

Why it matters: Media and entertainment had one of the largest drop-offs compared to other sectors tracked by Refinitiv.

By the numbers: Activity in the sector dropped to $29.9 billion compared to $92.2 billion in the first half of 2022, per Refinitiv.

The number of deals decreased by 14.5% to 1,477.

The telecommunications sector was hit hard as well. Deal value dropped 44.5% to $32.9 billion.

Of note: This has been the slowest first half for global M&A in a decade (not counting 2020), Axios' Dan Primack writes.

What they're saying: "Please show me anyone in the grander telecommunication space that is having a great time right now," Sean Atkins, president of creator startup Jellysmack, told Axios last week during VidCon.