Warner Music partners with Polygon Labs on web3 music accelerator

Warner Music Group is launching a music accelerator program with Polygon Labs, the companies announced Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: Warner Music has pursued blockchain and AI-based initiatives more aggressively than most in the music industry. Now it's putting money behind it.

Details: WMG and Polygon will provide funding to developers launching music-related projects and apps on the Polygon network.

Specifically, the accelerator is looking at developers who focus on fan communities, decentralized music production and distribution, ticketing, merchandise and integrating music with interactive technology and gaming.

In addition to funding, WMG and Polygon will provide mentorship and check-ins, strategic advising, networking, and marketing and promotion.

"WMG is focused on enabling its artists and songwriters to build, activate, engage and monetize their communities in this next era of music creation and consumption," said Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer at WMG.

Catch up quick: This is the latest move by WMG into the blockchain space.

In recent months, WMG partnered with Splinterlands to develop play-to-earn games for its artists and launched a music-focused theme box in The Sandbox, a metaverse platform.

Last December, WMG worked with Polygon to release a series of NFTs through the NFT marketplace LGND.

The bottom line: Metaverse and NFT buzzwords have been overrun by generative AI. But don't tell that to Warner.