Leaders working on TV measurement took a break from yacht hopping and rosé sipping for a 75-minute discussion Thursday afternoon in Cannes on the state of their collaboration.

Why it matters: The U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC) has been working to standardize new measurement currencies, as the market continues to transition from Nielsen's dominance.

What they're saying: "It's been remarkable to see not only how [our collaboration] has enabled us to go faster, but the alignment and the working together against a common North Star in which to help us make real progress has been tremendous," said Kelly Abcarian, NBCUniversal's executive vice president of measurement and impact, during the event at OpenAP's villa.

Details: During the summit, JIC members presented a scoring rubric for measurement companies' request for information submissions to judge if their currencies are ready for transacting ad deals.

Measurement companies involved — Comscore, InnovidXP, iSpot, SambaTV, VideoAmp and 605 — have two weeks to provide feedback. Grading begins in July. Those deemed transactable will go through a data evaluation and then a vote of certification to be completed this fall.

"We expect measurement partners and currency partners to be incredibly forward-looking to bring innovation to the market to help us change our businesses, but also to continue to support transactional workflows and continue to support the industry," Travis Scoles, senior vice president of advanced advertising at Paramount, said at the event.

The JIC also shared progress on and the roadmap for its streaming data service, a product that allows for sharing first-party data for use in planning and measurement.

The intrigue: There are still some absences from the JIC — YouTube, Amazon, Netflix, Disney and Nielsen have not formally joined. However, Nielsen was represented at that summit and Amazon has attended other events.