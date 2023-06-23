Jameela Jamil shares love of podcasts at Cannes

At this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Jameela Jamil was focused on promoting her podcasts, which the actress and activist says has been the "best part" of her 15-year career.

Why it matters: Despite cuts by podcast platforms like Spotify, podcast talk was ubiquitous in Cannes, pointing to continued interest by creators and advertisers to invest in the sector.

What they're saying: "I very rarely get to do jobs where I get to be authentic because I'm literally playing someone else or I'm a TV host having to be the biggest, shiniest version of myself," Jamil says in an interview at the AdsWizz and SXM Media Cabana. "On the podcast, I'm fully me. I'm not holding anything back."

"I think one of my favorite things about the podcast is that a lot of these people I've never met before and then you really get a sense of their true humanity that you don't get when they're on a five-minute late-night chat show," she says.

State of play: Podcast platforms had big presences at Cannes with their own spaces and talent this year.

SiriusXM brought "I Weigh" host Jamil, along with "It's Me, Tinx" host Christina Najjar and "Crime Junkie" host Ashley Flowers.

brought "I Weigh" host Jamil, along with "It's Me, Tinx" host Christina Najjar and "Crime Junkie" host Ashley Flowers. Spotify announced a podcast with Trevor Noah. "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper shared news of her upcoming podcast network. Emma Chamberlain spoke at Spotify Beach.

announced a podcast with Trevor Noah. "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper shared news of her upcoming podcast network. Emma Chamberlain spoke at Spotify Beach. Amazon hosted a live recording of "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" and a talk with the CEO of Wondery.

hosted a live recording of "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" and a talk with the CEO of Wondery. iHeartMedia held a party with Charlamagne Tha God and the Black Effect Podcast network and talks with "On Purpose" host Jay Shetty. It also announced a new podcast with Paris Hilton.

The big picture: Even though the overall ad market has slowed down, ad spending in digital audio continues to grow. It is expected to increase 10.9% in 2023, according to media buying agency GroupM's latest report.

"They're all leaning in," Oren Rosenbaum, partner and head of audio at United Talent Agency, says in an interview at The Carlton. (This year was his first Cannes. UTA's clients in attendance included Cooper, Chamberlain, Flowers, iHeartMedia and Wondery.)

"Brands desire to have a closer proximity [with talent]," Rosenbaum says. "Historically, the media buys television, radio and things that are really not directly with talent. Our goal in being here and meeting clients is to help them activate that."

Of note: Jamil says one of her favorite parts of Cannes had been meeting Halle Berry, whom she invited to go on the "I Weigh" podcast. "She said, 'yes,'" Jamil says. "That was really cool, to meet someone you love so much."