Reddit COO responds to 48-hour blackout

Following the user-led 48-hour blackout in protest of API changes, Reddit "respects their right to protest" COO Jen Wong told Axios onstage at Cannes on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The new business strategy that drove the API changes will help Reddit make more money ahead of its expected IPO, but it came at the cost of some community backlash.

What they're saying: "For us, it really shows how passionate people are about the platform," Wong said during the conversation held at Stagwell Sport Beach. "We respect their right to protest and to have a conversation and then we move on. We're usually better for it."

Catch up quick: After Reddit began charging some developers for access to its API — its backend interface that allows developers to build on top of Reddit — thousands of the platform's more than 100,000 communities restricted user access to protest the new policy.

Details: Wong says 98% of developers were not impacted by the API pricing changes.

When asked about the business reason behind the API changes, Wong immediately noted that Reddit's industry peers do the same.

Earlier this year, Twitter began charging thousands of dollars per month for its API to users who previously had free access.

"We've probably gone the longest of anyone in having a free and open API," she says. "We've actually tried to stay open for as long as possible. ... It's a normal business decision that others had made years ago that we've made now."

The bottom line: "It's Reddit. It's probably the only place on the Internet where you can have that level of discourse," Wong says. "So we take it as an appreciation and view it positively in that people care enough to actually protest things."

Of note: Reddit has been taking meetings at Cannes since 2017 and hosted its first activation last year. Its presence this year includes a space called "Reddit Recommends" with interactive components to educate marketers about the platform.