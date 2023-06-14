"Call Her Daddy" creator forms Gen Z media venture with Matt Kaplan
"Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan, CEO of ACE Entertainment, are partnering on a new, self-funded media venture called Trending, aimed at Gen Z audiences.
Why it matters: Like Millennials before them, it's now Gen Z's turn to be the most sought-after audience for content creators and marketers.
Details: Trending will be the parent company of both Cooper's popular podcast and Kaplan's production company.
- Trending will focus on scripted and unscripted content, podcasts, digital media, touring and other Gen Z-focused endeavors. Its goal will be to partner with producers, creators, distributors and brands focused on engaging with the age group.
- "The more we thought about it, the more it made sense to bring together ACE's production and financing expertise with Alex's ability to engage this influential community," Kaplan said in a statement.
The big picture: The couple, who are engaged, are behind some of the biggest hits for Gen Z audiences.
- "Call Her Daddy" is Spotify's top podcast for women. Spotify signed Cooper to an exclusive deal in 2021 for roughly $20 million.
- ACE Entertainment is behind Netflix's "To All the Boys" teen romcom franchise and its TV spinoff, "XO, Kitty."