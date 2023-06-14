Share on email (opens in new window)

"Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan, CEO of ACE Entertainment, are partnering on a new, self-funded media venture called Trending, aimed at Gen Z audiences.

Why it matters: Like Millennials before them, it's now Gen Z's turn to be the most sought-after audience for content creators and marketers.

Details: Trending will be the parent company of both Cooper's popular podcast and Kaplan's production company.

Trending will focus on scripted and unscripted content, podcasts, digital media, touring and other Gen Z-focused endeavors. Its goal will be to partner with producers, creators, distributors and brands focused on engaging with the age group.

"The more we thought about it, the more it made sense to bring together ACE's production and financing expertise with Alex's ability to engage this influential community," Kaplan said in a statement.

The big picture: The couple, who are engaged, are behind some of the biggest hits for Gen Z audiences.