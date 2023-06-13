Swedish gaming giant Embracer Group to cut studios

Swedish gaming giant Embracer Group will undergo a restructuring that will likely include a sale or closure of some of its gaming studios, the company announced Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: Embracer Group was one of the most active dealmakers in the gaming space, with more than 20 acquisitions last year alone valued at more than $1 billion, including the IP for "The Lord of the Rings."

Details: The restructuring will be divided into three phases and last through next March.

Matthew Karch was named interim chief operating officer and Phil Rogers interim chief strategy officer.

The company's headcount of 17,000 employees will be reduced, though no specific number was given.

Going forward, Embracer plans to focus heavily on utilizing its "Lord of the Rings" IP; this comes as Amazon is going into its second season of "The Rings of Power" and Warner Bros. Discovery plans a new set of movies.

The big picture: Embracer Group is reeling after a "transformative" partnership that had been negotiated for months fell apart last month, per Axios Gaming's Stephen Totilo.

Embracer said the collapse of the mega-deal, the partner of which still has not been revealed, was unexpected. Embracer said it had a verbal commitment in October and described negotiations as "taking far longer than expected."

The news immediately plunged Embracer's stock by 40%. Year to date, the stock is down more than 47%.

Catch up fast: Along with the rights to "The Lord of the Rings," Embracer's assets include the characters and studios tied to the Tomb Raider franchise.