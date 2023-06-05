Exclusive: Vox Media hires NYPR's Lillian Xu to grow audio business

Vox Media has hired Lillian Xu, formerly of New York Public Radio, as executive director of audio business.

Why it matters: The new role helps support further expansion of the Vox Media Podcast Network and involves leading strategic initiatives, franchise expansion, partnerships and business operations.

Details: Xu starts Tuesday and reports to Ray Chao, senior vice president and general manager for audio.

Xu was most recently senior director of strategy and business development at NYPR, supporting podcasts like "Radiolab" and the "New Yorker Radio Hour." She also worked with Chao and Vox Media on a deal to distribute "Today, Explained" on public radio stations.

Xu's reasons for joining included her "love" of Vox Media’s brands, its ability to create content that is "really high quality but also accessible" and its "thoughtful entrance" into the audio industry, she tells Axios.

"Vox Media has stood out amongst larger media companies that have entered into the space because they've seriously invested editorially but also have figured out a way to successfully leverage and scale their sales and audience infrastructure to support that growth," Xu says.

Catch up quick: Vox Media launched its first podcast in 2011 and established the podcast network in 2017. It now has 59 active shows, including "Pivot," "Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel" and "Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast."

Vox Media has made some podcast-focused acquisitions, including Cafe Studios and Criminal Productions, and has hired podcast personalities including Noel King and Sam Sanders — both formerly of NPR.

The Vox Media Podcast Network doubled its audience and revenue from 2020 to 2022, the company said. Last month, it debuted on podcast measurement company Podtrac's top 20 ranking of U.S. publishers at No. 10, with more than 5.9 million unique monthly audience members.

The big picture: Audio has served as a way for Vox Media to diversify and grow its business. It recently took an investment that reportedly slashed its valuation in half and laid off staffers over several rounds. The audio division is profitable.