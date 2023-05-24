ByteDance co-founder starts Cool River Venture

ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming has incorporated an investment company in Hong Kong named Cool River Venture, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: As a co-founder and former CEO of TikTok's parent company, the billionaire could have his eyes on investments in other media and tech companies.

Details: Zhang is listed as the sole director of the company and the sole shareholder is a Cayman Islands vehicle Galaxy LLC, according to a filing from the Hong Kong Companies Registry, per Bloomberg.