Exclusive: Mixhalo partners with L-Acoustics

San Francisco-based startup Mixhalo has partnered with sound system manufacturer L-Acoustics to distribute its immersive audio technology, CEO John Vars exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The deal to preload Mixhalo's tech into L-Acoustics' products dramatically expands the startup's potential reach.

How it works: Mixhalo offers ultra-low latency networking technology that allows for immersive audio experiences at live events. If the tech is available at a concert, an attendee can listen to a high-fidelity version of the full band or of one member through a smartphone app and headphones.

Mixhalo has expanded from concerts into live sports and conferences, where it can offer real-time alternative audio feeds such as foreign language interpretations.

Details: L-Acoustics' latest audio system, L-ISA 3.0, will come preloaded with Mixhalo. That means Mixhalo's engineers no longer need to be at a venue to deploy and manage the experience.

"L'Acoustics has a huge global distribution network of clients and technical integrators ... and now to be plugged into that system, we have access to a scale that we never really had before," Vars says.

Mixhalo shares the revenue from events with L'Acoustics. Vars declined to disclose the split.

Catch up quick: Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger; his wife, violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger; and chief technology officer Vikram Singh co-founded Mixhalo in 2016.

L-Acoustics and Mixhalo first collaborated in 2019 for Aerosmith's Las Vegas residency, where VIP ticketholders could experience the tech.

L-Acoustics invested in Mixhalo in 2021 as part of its $24 million Series B round. It had already raised about $15 million. Other backers include Fortress Investment, Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, Cowboy Ventures and Red Light Management.

What's next: Vars says Mixhalo has "plenty of cash in the bank" and is not rushing to raise at the moment. "We're open to seeing what happens, but don't have any concrete plans," he says.