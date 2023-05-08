Exclusive: BurnerPage applies generative AI to marketing tech

New York-based startup BurnerPage has publicly released its AI-powered platform backed by $2 million in funding, CEO Avi Muchnick exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The evolution of generative AI has given a major boost to the company and its product, which optimizes web page conversions.

What they're saying: "Can a web page build itself? Can a web page generate content and see what works and what doesn't? Until about a year ago, the state of the industry wasn't there," Muchnick says. "But now we are."

Details: BurnerPage raised $2 million in pre-seed funding in September 2021. LDV Capital led. Participants included Freestyle Capital, Anchor co-founders Michael Mignano and Nir Zicherman and other angel investors.

Muchnick says he anticipates raising a seed round later this year.

Its customers, who are currently using the product for free in beta, include Kyero.com and Vendelux.com. BurnerPage plans to charge a SaaS fee in the future.

BurnerPage has seven employees. Muchnick says he plans to hire more technical talent.

How it works: The goal of BurnerPage is to make it easier for a brand's marketing team to experiment with different text and images on their websites to make it more likely for a potential customer to engage.