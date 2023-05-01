Hollywood writers' pay demands complicated by studios' cost cutting

Data: Yahoo! Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Hollywood writers' demands for better compensation in their next labor deal with studios is running up against media companies' push to cut costs in order calm jittery investors.

Why it matters: The streaming era has placed Hollywood and its writers at an inflection point, and it may take a nasty and lengthy strike to figure out the industry's future.

Driving the news: Today is the last day for the studios to reach a new labor agreement with the Writers Guild of America before a strike is called that would see 11,500 writers put their pens down and grab picket signs.

Most content production would shut down — though directors and actors are expected to keep working — with late-night and daytime television shows halting immediately.

The big picture: Broadly speaking, writers are demanding a change in the pay structure that has been radically altered by streaming, which sees writers working on fewer episodes and left out of lucrative residuals from syndication.

The guild's negotiating committee has argued that it would cost studios an extra $600 million a year to give the WGA everything it's asking for, which is roughly 2% of their operating profits.

At the same time, top media companies like Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have spent the past year slashing costs and laying off thousands of workers as investors have soured on streaming's financial stability.

What we're watching: Whether or not the major media companies' annual upfront presentations in two weeks will be crashed by picketing writers.