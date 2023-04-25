Minnesota Lynx players pose for a photo at IMG Academy in Florida, 2020. (Photo: Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

Endeavor Group Holdings has agreed to sell IMG Academy to BPEA EQT, a unit of private equity giant EQT, in a deal that values the high school sports program at $1.25 billion in cash.

Why it matters: BPEA said that as part of the deal IMG is expected to partner with its portfolio company Nord Anglia Education, which operates international schools.

BPEA focuses on investments in education, healthcare, and technology across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Nord Anglia supports more than 75,000 students across 82 schools in 33 countries, and has partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and The Juilliard School.

Catch up quick: Florida-based IMG started as a sports academy for exceptional youth tennis players and golfers, and grew to offer a range of sports, from basketball to football, lacrosse to volleyball.

Details: Endeavor, the sports and entertainment company run by legendary agent Ari Emmanuel, said the IMG sale is expected to close in Q3.