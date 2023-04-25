Endeavor agrees to sell IMG Academy to BPEA EQT
Endeavor Group Holdings has agreed to sell IMG Academy to BPEA EQT, a unit of private equity giant EQT, in a deal that values the high school sports program at $1.25 billion in cash.
Why it matters: BPEA said that as part of the deal IMG is expected to partner with its portfolio company Nord Anglia Education, which operates international schools.
- BPEA focuses on investments in education, healthcare, and technology across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
- Nord Anglia supports more than 75,000 students across 82 schools in 33 countries, and has partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and The Juilliard School.
Catch up quick: Florida-based IMG started as a sports academy for exceptional youth tennis players and golfers, and grew to offer a range of sports, from basketball to football, lacrosse to volleyball.
Details: Endeavor, the sports and entertainment company run by legendary agent Ari Emmanuel, said the IMG sale is expected to close in Q3.