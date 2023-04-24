Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos is still in the running to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders, he said this morning on CNBC.

Why it matters: The sale process appeared to be over earlier this month when Josh Harris, owner of the 76ers and Devils, reportedly had his bid accepted by the Snyder family.

The big picture: The $6 billion deal was accepted on a non-exclusive basis, which is keeping others like Apostolopoulos in the game.

"I am still in the hunt," he told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin this morning. "It is a head-to-head process right now."

Any deal has to be submitted and approved by league owners. Harris' bid is being reviewed by the league.

What we're watching: It still seems like Harris' team to lose.