SeatGeek reportedly files for IPO

Ticketing platform SeatGeek has confidentially filed for an IPO, The Information reports.

Why it matters: SeatGeek is giving it another go at going public after its SPAC deal fell through last year.

Details: SeatGeek expects more than $500 million in revenue this year, which is triple what it generated last year, per The Information.

In August, SeatGeek raised $238 million in Series E funding at a $1 billion pre-money valuation, led by existing backer Accel. SeatGeek was gearing up for a late 2023 IPO at the time, a source close to the company told Axios Pro Rata author Dan Primack.

Catch up quick: Competitor Vivid Seats went public in 2021 via a SPAC merger. It opened at $10 and is now trading at $7.44. StubHub filed to go public last year, per Bloomberg.