Religion of Sports, the sports media production company co-founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra, is acquiring U.K.-based production company Jiva Maya.

Why it matters: The company, led by the two NFL stars and filmmaker Chopra, is taking its business overseas.

The big picture: It's the second move this year to Religion of Sports' business. In January, the company signed a production deal with Los Angeles studio Main Event Media for pop culture content.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Details: Jiva Maya was founded in 2020 and is led by director Manish Pandey, who is best known for his documentary work on Formula 1 with series "Lucky!" "Senna" and "Grand Prix Driver."

Along with Formula 1, the Religion of Sports plans to expand Jiva Maya's work in soccer and cricket.

Along with Pandey, Jiva Maya's Chris Sharp, William Campbell and Mark Harvey will join Religion of Sports.

Catch up quick: Last June, Religion of Spots raised $50 million in a series B funding round led by Shamrock Capital.