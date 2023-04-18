Brady, Strahan-backed production company buys U.K.'s Jiva Maya
Religion of Sports, the sports media production company co-founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra, is acquiring U.K.-based production company Jiva Maya.
Why it matters: The company, led by the two NFL stars and filmmaker Chopra, is taking its business overseas.
The big picture: It's the second move this year to Religion of Sports' business. In January, the company signed a production deal with Los Angeles studio Main Event Media for pop culture content.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Details: Jiva Maya was founded in 2020 and is led by director Manish Pandey, who is best known for his documentary work on Formula 1 with series "Lucky!" "Senna" and "Grand Prix Driver."
- Along with Formula 1, the Religion of Sports plans to expand Jiva Maya's work in soccer and cricket.
- Along with Pandey, Jiva Maya's Chris Sharp, William Campbell and Mark Harvey will join Religion of Sports.
Catch up quick: Last June, Religion of Spots raised $50 million in a series B funding round led by Shamrock Capital.