U.S. sports media rights value to reach $30B by 2025

Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Axios Visuals

The total value of sports media rights in the U.S. across TV and streaming will surpass $30 billion by 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Why it matters: The inclusion of deep-pocketed tech giants like Apple and Amazon bidding for sports rights has driven the price sky-high.

A slew of key deals up for renewal in the next few years, including the NBA and NASCAR, will only drive the price up further.

By the numbers: The NFL's new TV deals with Fox, Paramount and Disney kick in this fall. Including its "Thursday Night Football" deal with Amazon, the 11-year contracts are worth more than $110 billion.

Also starting this fall is the league's seven-year deal with YouTube for Sunday Ticket, for which the online video giant is paying $2 billion a year.

What's next: Now that the NBA has agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement with its players, negotiations with Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery on new TV deals are expected to begin in earnest.

Disney and WBD have an exclusive negotiating window until early next year.

The new CBA includes the implementation of an in-season tournament, which gives the NBA a chance to sell as a separate TV or streaming package.

💭 Tim's thought bubble: It's getting harder for media companies, especially those tied to the fading cable TV bundle, to justify these high prices. This threatens to push sports into a subscription-based environment.