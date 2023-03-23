MOGL, an NIL marketplace and technology platform, raised $2.6 million in seed funding led by Magarac Venture Partners, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: In less than two years, the NIL (name, image and likeness) market for college athletes is already close to $1 billion.

What's happening: Athletes earned an estimated $917 million in the first full school year of NIL activity.

"It's definitely a noisy landscape, though we would say that over the last six months it's really been become a lot quieter," MOGL CEO Ayden Syal tells Axios. "Especially as market dynamics have forced a number of our competitors to close shop."

What's next: The funding will primarily go "towards expanding name, image and likeness opportunities to more athletes and more schools," Syal says.

He added: "Recently, we launched SaaS products that will help us to really power the collective operations for university collectives and also for university programs."

MOGL will also launch a mobile app in the coming months.

In addition to Magarac, investors included PivotNorth Capital, Penske Media Corporation, Chaos Ventures, Litquidity, Sand Hill Angels, Platform Venture Studio, and four professional athletes including All-Pro NFL Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and former NFL safety Will Allen, who is a partner at Magarac.

Catch up quick: The company was founded in 2019 by Notre Dame alumni Syai and Brandon Wimbush, a former starting QB for the Fighting Irish.