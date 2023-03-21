Magic Johnson joins Josh Harris' bid for Washington Commanders

Magic Johnson became the latest major name to join the frenzy for the NFL's Washington Commanders, partnering with Josh Harris' bid for the team, Sportico reports.

Why it matters: A deep pocket of suitors for D.C.'s NFL franchise should get the bidding war that the league has always wanted for one of their signature teams (even if they haven't won much this millennium).

Other known suitors for the team include media executive Byron Allen and (maybe) Jeff Bezos, who recently hired bankers to look into a bid.

Of note: Magic and Apollo Global Management co-founder Harris previously teamed for a bid for the Denver Broncos last year, which was eventually sold to Walmart heir Rob Walton for $4.65 billion.

Catch up quick: Dan and Tanya Snyder announced in November they had hired Bank of America to explore selling the Commanders, which they have owned since 1999.

What's next: There's belief that a sale agreement could be announced during, or shortly after, next week's owners meetings in Phoenix.