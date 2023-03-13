Spill, a social app founded by a laid-off Twitter employee, could be seen as this year's SXSW darling.

Why it matters: The team behind the Twitter alternative has been cultivating a community and exploring partnerships during early testing.

Details: SXSW darlings are apps that exploded in popularity at the conference, such as Twitter, Foursquare and Meerkat. Spill hasn't publicly launched, but its handle registration page was displayed at Culture House, an unofficial SXSW event about a 20-minute drive from the conference center.