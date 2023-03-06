FilmHedge, a provider of short-term loans for film and TV series, has raised a $5 million Series A round to improve its data platform, its CEO exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The company aims to address financial needs in the mid-budget film space, where funding has dried up as major studios pour money into awards bait or $200 million blockbusters.

How it works: FilmHedge takes money from hedge funds, private equity, and financial services clients and lends it out to film companies.

The need for financing this part of the industry was strong pre-pandemic, CEO Jon Gosier tells Axios.

"COVID poured fuel on the fire,” he said.

FilmHedge uses fintech to track every dollar spent by the producer or the production company.

Details: FilmHedge will use the funding primarily to expand their product and marketing teams, as well as improve its data platform.

The round was led by Collab Capital, WOCStar, TriplePoint Capital, and the Savannah College of Art & Design.

Catch up quick: In May of 2022, FilmHedge closed a $100 million credit facility from Coromandel Capital and Fallbrook Capital, with options to expand both lines of credit.

FilmHedge has helped its clients finance more than 20 projects, which fall within the $5 million to $30 million budget range.

The company says its average return on transactions in the last year was 11.28%, above industry averages.

What's next: FilmHedge is looking to expand into gaming and music.