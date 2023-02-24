Bezos hires banker for Commanders bid

Jeff Bezos has hired Allen & Company to evaluate a bid for the Washington Commanders, the Washington Post reported.

Why it matters: The Amazon founder and Post owner is getting serious about potentially becoming an NFL owner.

Details: As the Post noted, Allen & Company managed the two most recent NFL franchise sales, the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and the Denver Broncos last year.

Another potential buyer is Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris, who has visited the Commanders' training facility, the Post previously reported. Harris already owns multiple sports teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.

Catch up quick: Dan and Tanya Snyder announced in November they had hired Bank of America to explore selling the Commanders, which they have owned since 1999.