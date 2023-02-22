Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Starry, a Boston-based wireless internet service provider, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday.

Why it matters: The filing comes less than a year after the telecom business went public via a SPAC merger. Even though SPAC interest had fizzled, CEO Chaitanya "Chet" Kanojia said Starry made sense on the public market given its capital needs.

Details: The New York Stock Exchange had suspended Starry's trading on Dec. 14.