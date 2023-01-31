SXM Media, the sales group of Sirius XM Holdings, has renewed its U.S. ad-sales deal with SoundCloud through at least 2024, the company exclusively tells Axios, in a move to grow revenue for both audio platforms.

Why it matters: SiriusXM, which bought a $75 million minority stake in SoundCloud in 2020, will continue splitting the ad revenue between the two companies, according to the agreement.

The deal aligns with the company's strategy to be a leader in audio ad sales amid stiff competition for listeners and subscription dollars.

Details: The expanded deal makes SoundCloud's U.S. ad inventory available on AudioGO, a self-serve ad platform launched in 2020 by SiriusXM-owned AdsWizz, for the first time.

SoundCloud has a separate agreement with AdsWizz for some European markets.

Since the ad sales partnership began in 2019, the number of brands on SoundCloud has increased by more than 20-fold, says Phil Wierzbinski, vice president of revenue partnerships at SXM Media.

SoundCloud's audience is "engaged, diverse and increasingly Gen Z," he says.

The big picture: SiriusXM's traditional business of satellite radio continues to be impacted by the rise of streaming audio.