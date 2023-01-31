Skip to main content
Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: SiriusXM renews ad sales deal with SoundCloud

Kerry Flynn
54 mins ago
Illustration of a microphone on top of a stack of dollars.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

SXM Media, the sales group of Sirius XM Holdings, has renewed its U.S. ad-sales deal with SoundCloud through at least 2024, the company exclusively tells Axios, in a move to grow revenue for both audio platforms.

Why it matters: SiriusXM, which bought a $75 million minority stake in SoundCloud in 2020, will continue splitting the ad revenue between the two companies, according to the agreement.

  • The deal aligns with the company's strategy to be a leader in audio ad sales amid stiff competition for listeners and subscription dollars. 

Details: The expanded deal makes SoundCloud's U.S. ad inventory available on AudioGO, a self-serve ad platform launched in 2020 by SiriusXM-owned AdsWizz, for the first time.

  • SoundCloud has a separate agreement with AdsWizz for some European markets.
  • Since the ad sales partnership began in 2019, the number of brands on SoundCloud has increased by more than 20-fold, says Phil Wierzbinski, vice president of revenue partnerships at SXM Media.
  • SoundCloud's audience is "engaged, diverse and increasingly Gen Z," he says.

The big picture: SiriusXM's traditional business of satellite radio continues to be impacted by the rise of streaming audio.

  • The company expanded into the new era with its acquisition of Pandora, but it still faces stiff competition from Spotify, Apple and other audio platforms.
  • To compete, SiriusXM has positioned itself as a leader in audio ad sales by investing in ad tech and a focused sales organization. SXM Media has sales partnerships with other external companies, including NBCUniversal, Audiochuck and Crooked Media.
  • Meanwhile, Spotify has focused on beefing up its own content by buying podcast studios and signing exclusive licensing deals and, at the same time, investing more in its own ad business.
Go deeper