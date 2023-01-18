Goldenset Collective, a new startup cofounded by former Niche and Brat executives, has raised $10 million to help digital creators build and expand their businesses.

Why it matters: Media startup veterans see lucrative returns in financially backing early-stage creators.

How it works: Goldenset Collective plans to both invest capital in individual creators and provide operational support, such as HR, legal, marketing and business development.

The company has done seven deals so far, deploying about $1 million. Its creator portfolio includes Audrey Hope, Chris Sturniolo, Paige Taylor and Amanda Steele.

It invests about $100,000 to $150,000 per creator, on average, CEO Darren Lachtman tells Axios in an interview.

Details: Goldenset Collective is founded by Lachtman and Nick Millman who serve as CEO and COO, respectively.

Rob Fishman, who co-founded Niche and Brat with Lachtman, is a board member. Millman was Niche's first employee and later joined Brat.

The funding round was led by A.Capital and Lerer Hippeau. Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures, SV Angel, Advancit, Beliade, Habitat Partners, Cassius and others participated.

What they're saying: Ronny Conway, founder and general partner of A.Capital, had personally invested in Niche, which matched creators and brands, and in teen-focused digital media startup Brat through his firm.

"They've been in this creator market since the term was coined," Conway says. "It's exploded into this massive market that I believe is going to be one of the future major channels of marketing."

What's next: Goldenset Collective has four full-time staffers and plans to grow to 10 by the end of the year.