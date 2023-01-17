Disney hit back against Nelson Peltz in his bid for a board seat, saying this morning that the Trian Partners co-founder "does not understand" the media business.

Why it matters: Peltz last week launched a proxy fight inside the Magic Kingdom, accusing CEO Bob Iger of ruining shareholder value, particularly with its 2019 Fox deal.

The latest: Disney formally responded to Peltz's push for a board seat this morning in an SEC filing, in which the company staunchly defended Iger's record during his first go-round as CEO while attacking Peltz's lack of media experience.