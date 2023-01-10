Parent media brands join forces

CertifiKID, a Potomac, Maryland-based site for children's and family activities, has acquired Red Bank, New Jersey-based digital media brand Hulafrog, CEO Jamie Ratner tells Axios.

Why it matters: Niche media brands like those serving parents have continued to compete through scale by acquisition.

Details: CertifiKID will be adding 10 staffers to its team of 27, which includes a mix of employees and contractors. Ratner says almost all Hulafrog workers are staying on and that the cofounders will serve as advisors this year.

Ratner declined to disclose other terms of the deal.

The company's 2022 numbers aren't yet final, but Ratner says they estimate $6 million in gross sales and $5 million in revenue.

Catch up quick: Ratner launched CertifiKID in 2010 with $5,000 of her and her husband's savings. The business became profitable within three months of its launch and has stayed that way, Ratner says.

So far, it's only other funding has come from Kevin O'Leary, who offered $600,000 in exchange for 19% equity when CertifiKID appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2019.

CertifiKID has made other acquisitions, including LA-based FamilyFinds in 2013 and New York-based Macaroni Kid in 2020.

What's next: Ratner says the company has no current plans to raise additional funding or for more acquisitions as it focuses on integrating and growing its brands.