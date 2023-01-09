Data: Box Office Mojo; Table: Dani Alberti/Axios Visuals

"M3GAN" was the latest horror film to over-perform at the box office as the industry looks for anything that can reliably bring people to the theater.

Why it matters: "M3GAN" was a co-production between James Wan's Atomic Monster and Jason Blum's Blumhouse, two horror giants that are set to merge this year.

The film is already staking its claim to be among the best performers in that genre when 2023 is over.

By the numbers: "M3GAN" was the first movie to surpass $30 million in the first week of the new year since 2012’s "The Devil Inside" ($33.7 million).

It's off to a better start than all but one of last year's top-grossing horror films. "Halloween Ends" opened north of $40 million last October.

Like most horror films, particularly those produced by Blumhouse, "M3GAN" has already turned a profit, having been made on a $12 million budget.

The big picture: As we wrote last year, the Atomic Monster-Blumhouse tie-up figures to create its own monster within the horror genre, boosting Universal's output in the process.

Along with Universal, horror has benefitted rival Paramount with films like "A Quiet Place II" and "Smile," which were the top-grossing horror movies of 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The intrigue: Paramount and Universal are frequent names thrown out in regard to M&A activity, with Paramount long being seen as a takeover target and Universal's parent, Comcast, as a buyer.