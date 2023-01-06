NetEase, one of China’s largest video game publishers, has acquired Canadian studio SkyBox Labs, in a move that continues the Chinese company's international expansion.

Why it matters: With heavy investment in game companies outside of China, NetEase and larger local rival, Tencent, are trying to reshape a games industry long dominated by firms based in Japan, North America and Europe.

Zoom in: Both NetEase and Tencent are diversifying their portfolios beyond China's massive, mobile-centric gaming market by tapping into the console and PC gaming scenes that thrive in Japan and the West — even as those non-Chinese companies partner with both to make inroads into China’s own mobile scene.

Between the lines: NetEase's veteran Canadian team has largely worked as a support studio for mega-games such as Microsoft’s Halo Infinite and Bethesda’s Fallout 76.

In its announcement today, NetEase says it expects SkyBox to continue to support big-budget releases with "current and future partners."

Terms of the deal, which was announced Friday morning, were not disclosed

Of note: The SkyBox deal extends a provocative streak of gaming investments for a now unmistakably-ambitious NetEase.

A year ago, NetEase poached an all-star game creator from Sega to build a Tokyo-based studio around him, then did the same with a top Capcom producer in November.

It set up teams in western game dev hotbeds, announcing new studios in Austin and Seattle while putting top developers from Ubisoft in charge of its studio in Montreal.

And in August, it purchased French mega-studio Quantic Dream, which is working on a major Star Wars game.

Its most prominent western release in 2022: Diablo Immortal, a mobile game developed for Activision Blizzard (Though it failed to renew its deal with Activision Blizzard to continue to publish the American company's big Blizzard-label games in China).

The big picture: Gaming investment and M&A has been frenzied the last couple of years, but the lengthy time it takes to produce hit games means there’s been lots of sowing but little reaping yet.