Google closes in on NFL Sunday Ticket deal

Google is in the red zone on landing the NFL's Sunday Ticket package for YouTube, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal that was also confirmed by multiple outlets.

Why it matters: The acquisition of Sunday Ticket would be the online video giant's most significant push into live sports.

Google would pay as much as $2.5 billion for the package, roughly $1 billion more than DirecTV currently pays, per the New York Times.

YouTube's prior experience in sports includes streaming Major League Baseball games for a few seasons.

The big picture: Sunday Ticket moving to streaming continues big tech's encroachment into live sports.

Amazon bought the rights to NFL's "Thursday Night Football" franchise for $1 billion a year through 2023.

Apple has its own budding sports business with deals with Major League Baseball and a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer that begins next year that could be worth more than $2 billion.

Between the lines: For months, Apple — which had been making a large investment in live sports this year with MLB and MLS deals — had been seen as the likely winner for the rights.

Talks reportedly broke down after Apple wanted more flexibility in the deal than the NFL could offer.

Apple is not totally out of the NFL business. It took over from Pepsi as the sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show this season.

What's next: The NFL is still looking for a buyer for a stake in its media business, which includes NFL Films, the NFL Network and RedZone channel.