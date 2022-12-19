Boston-based private equity firm Advent International's deal to buy Maxar Technologies is its latest investment in defense and cybersecurity businesses.

Why it matters: Private equity money has been funneling into health care, retail and tech. This deal to take a publicly traded, defense-focused telecom business private stands out.

Details: Advent said Friday it has agreed to acquire Maxar at $53 per share in cash, a 129% premium on Thursday's closing stock price. The deal is valued at $6.4 billion, including debt.

The Westminster, Colorado-based telecom's stock jumped about 125% Friday to $52, just below the deal price.

Advent noted in the press release that it's invested about $28 billion in defense, security and cybersecurity over the past three years.

The firm's other deals include taking McAfee private this year, as well as investments in passwordless authenticator HYPR and cloud security startup Wiz.

What's next: The Maxar deal includes a "go-shop" period until Feb. 14, 2023. If no other bidders arise and regulatory approvals are met, the deal is expected to close mid-2023.