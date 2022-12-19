Hollywood staffing app Husslup raises $2.5m seed round

Husslup, a digital marketplace app for Hollywood creatives, has raised a $2.5 million seed round, the company's CEO tells Axios.

Why it matters: The streaming content boom means there's never been more competition for below-the-line workers' services, but the way in which production companies and studios go about staffing is badly outdated.

"I think you never get outside of that initial click of those four phone calls — or one degree removed from them," says H Schuster, founder and CEO of Husslup and an industry veteran who's spent years as an executive and producer in unscripted television.

"What that means is that oftentimes it's difficult for new and diverse talent to really break into the industry."

The big picture: Schuster argues that LinkedIn doesn't really work for below-the-line workers like key grips and production assistants.

"We're all on LinkedIn, but most directors and writers and producers are not, because it doesn't really give you the tools to put together the right profile."

Websites like IMDb are often outdated, because workers have no control over updating their profiles.

Over 4,000 creatives are on Husslup, as are 40 companies and professional organizations including NBCUniversal, Blumhouse, the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Keshet and Tyra Banks' Bankable Productions.

Details: The round was led by f7 Ventures and Fuel Capital, with participation from Ulu Ventures, Gaingels and 360 Venture Collective.

The funding will go mostly toward hiring, Schuster says.

The company received pre-seed investment from the Comcast NBCU LIFT Labs Accelerator and from angel investors Joshua Yguado, co-founder and COO of Jam City, and Alon Shtruzman, outgoing CEO of Keshet International.

What's next: Husslup plans to introduce a subscription model next year.