Hollywood staffing app Husslup raises $2.5m seed round
Husslup, a digital marketplace app for Hollywood creatives, has raised a $2.5 million seed round, the company's CEO tells Axios.
Why it matters: The streaming content boom means there's never been more competition for below-the-line workers' services, but the way in which production companies and studios go about staffing is badly outdated.
- "I think you never get outside of that initial click of those four phone calls — or one degree removed from them," says H Schuster, founder and CEO of Husslup and an industry veteran who's spent years as an executive and producer in unscripted television.
- "What that means is that oftentimes it's difficult for new and diverse talent to really break into the industry."
The big picture: Schuster argues that LinkedIn doesn't really work for below-the-line workers like key grips and production assistants.
- "We're all on LinkedIn, but most directors and writers and producers are not, because it doesn't really give you the tools to put together the right profile."
- Websites like IMDb are often outdated, because workers have no control over updating their profiles.
- Over 4,000 creatives are on Husslup, as are 40 companies and professional organizations including NBCUniversal, Blumhouse, the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Keshet and Tyra Banks' Bankable Productions.
Details: The round was led by f7 Ventures and Fuel Capital, with participation from Ulu Ventures, Gaingels and 360 Venture Collective.
- The funding will go mostly toward hiring, Schuster says.
- The company received pre-seed investment from the Comcast NBCU LIFT Labs Accelerator and from angel investors Joshua Yguado, co-founder and COO of Jam City, and Alon Shtruzman, outgoing CEO of Keshet International.
What's next: Husslup plans to introduce a subscription model next year.