Hollywood staffing app Husslup raises $2.5m seed round

Tim Baysinger
Illustration of a movie clapper board with dollar signs drawn on it

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Husslup, a digital marketplace app for Hollywood creatives, has raised a $2.5 million seed round, the company's CEO tells Axios.

Why it matters: The streaming content boom means there's never been more competition for below-the-line workers' services, but the way in which production companies and studios go about staffing is badly outdated.

  • "I think you never get outside of that initial click of those four phone calls — or one degree removed from them," says H Schuster, founder and CEO of Husslup and an industry veteran who's spent years as an executive and producer in unscripted television.
  • "What that means is that oftentimes it's difficult for new and diverse talent to really break into the industry."

The big picture: Schuster argues that LinkedIn doesn't really work for below-the-line workers like key grips and production assistants.

  • "We're all on LinkedIn, but most directors and writers and producers are not, because it doesn't really give you the tools to put together the right profile."
  • Websites like IMDb are often outdated, because workers have no control over updating their profiles.
  • Over 4,000 creatives are on Husslup, as are 40 companies and professional organizations including NBCUniversal, Blumhouse, the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Keshet and Tyra Banks' Bankable Productions.

Details: The round was led by f7 Ventures and Fuel Capital, with participation from Ulu Ventures, Gaingels and 360 Venture Collective.

  • The funding will go mostly toward hiring, Schuster says.
  • The company received pre-seed investment from the Comcast NBCU LIFT Labs Accelerator and from angel investors Joshua Yguado, co-founder and COO of Jam City, and Alon Shtruzman, outgoing CEO of Keshet International.

What's next: Husslup plans to introduce a subscription model next year.

