TV networks hope big World Cup ratings spillover to Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer is setting itself up to capitalize on Americans' growing appetite for soccer coming out of the World Cup.

Why it matters: Soccer is one of the few remaining growth areas in the U.S. sports market and MLS is key to Apple's burgeoning sports business.

Driving the news: MLS announced a new four-deal TV deals with Fox and TelevisaUnivision, as well as Canada's TSN and RDS on Tuesday.

Next year, MLS begins a 10-year global rights deal with Apple worth more than $2.5 billion. The tech giant will create a new streaming service that will carry every MLS game.

Fox's deal includes 24 regular-season games each season, 15 of which will air on the broadcast network, as well as eight playoff games and the MLS Cup. The games that air on Fox will also be available to stream on Apple's service, MLS Season Pass.

"We believe that the package of games that will be on MLS Season Pass will be so substantial that if you're a fan of a club or the league that Season Pass will be a something that you're going to want to have,” MLS deputy commissioner Gary Stevenson told Sports Business Journal.

The big picture: MLS has been seen as a second-tier league, in both the U.S. sports and global soccer markets. But it's also coming off the strongest season in its 27-year history, setting attendance and TV viewership records.

The league has not only received an investment from TV networks, but from new owners as well. MLS has added six teams since 2018, with a seventh in St. Louis beginning play next year.

One of those expansion clubs, Inter Miami, is co-owned by soccer legend David Beckham. The club is reportedly close to signing Argentinian star Lionel Messi and making him the highest-paid player in league history.

MLS is betting on spillover from the World Cup. Through the semifinal round, the tournament is averaging 3.2 million viewers on Fox networks, an increase of 26% from the 2018 tournament — which notably did not feature the U.S. — despite match times in the morning or early afternoon for American fans.

The other side: The deal with Fox ends ESPN's lengthy relationship with the soccer league, which dates back to MLS' inception in 1996.

In addition to losing MLS, ESPN is also losing its rights for the national men's and women's soccer teams, which begin an eight-year deal with Turner in January.

ESPN's remaining soccer rights include Germany's Bundesliga and Spain's La Liga — both are the top leagues in their respective countries — as well as England's second-tier League Championship.

What’s next: MLS kicks off its 28th season on February 25.

