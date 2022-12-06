HBO Max back on Amazon Prime channel store

HBO Max will be available (again) through Amazon Prime's channel store as part of a new deal announced this morning between their parent companies.

Why it matters: This is another example of David Zaslav reversing a key decision made under former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.

Details: At the outset, only the ad-free tier that costs $14.99 a month is available to Prime customers.

This deal, which extends through at least the end of 2024 according to a source, will include Warner Bros. Discovery's forthcoming merged streaming service of HBO Max and Discovery+ that launches sometime next year.

"Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests," Bruce Campbell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement.

Flashback: Kilar pulled HBO Max from Amazon Prime Video Channels in 2021 as part of a belief that HBO needed a 100% direct relationship with their streaming customers.

That decision initially resulted in a loss of a few million subscribers, though they've since grown their customer base.

The big picture: While Amazon provides an additional way for rival streaming services to gain subscribers, it comes at a cost: Amazon gets a cut of those subscription fees as well as the customer data.