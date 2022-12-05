Diamond Sports Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group that operates its regional Bally Sports networks, has named former NBC Sports executive David Preschlack as its CEO.

Why it matters: The appointment creates more independence for the division, which has been dragged down by debt. Regional sports networks have struggled from subscriber losses due to cord-cutting and the rising costs of broadcasting rights. New leadership will be tasked with changing that fate.

Catch up quick: Sinclair acquired 21 RSNs from Disney for $10.6 billion in 2019, which included taking on $8.2 billion in debt.

Details: Preschlack, who joined Diamond's board in May 2022, is well-versed in RSNs. He served as president of NBC Sports Regional Networks from 2016 to 2021. He had spent 20 years at Disney and ESPN.

“Consistent with the financing completed in March of this year and the company's deconsolidation, DSG will establish its independence moving forward under David's leadership," Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley said in a statement Monday.

The CEO news comes after the board of Diamond Sports Group voted to block Sinclair from continuing to manage the RSNs, Sportico first reported Sunday night.

What's next: Ripley said on the company's earnings call last week that LionTree and Moelis & Co. were hired as advisors, confirming August reports.