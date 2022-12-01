Skip to main content
Cable provider Altice says it's no longer selling Suddenlink

Kerry Flynn
1 hour ago
In this photo illustration, the Suddenlink Communications logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen and in the background.

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Altice is no longer pursuing a sale of its regional telecom subsidiary Suddenlink, the company announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Despite initial interest in a sale that could have helped alleviate Altice's debt load, the lack of a deal comes amid a tough market.

Catch up quick: Altice confirmed in August it was shopping Suddenlink after receiving interest from suitors. Bloomberg, which first reported the sale talks, estimated it could be worth around $20 billion.

  • Altice acquired Suddenlink for $9.1 billion in 2015.

Details: Altice said Thursday that its board "has unanimously determined that continuing to operate Suddenlink and pursuing the company's long-term business plan represents the best path forward for Altice USA and its stockholders."

  • CEO Dexter Goei noted in May that Suddenlink's footprint may not be the best fit for Altice. But the size and price may have deterred potential buyers like Comcast or a private equity buyer.
  • Altice's stock was down about 9% Thursday at 10:45am ET.

Of note: Altice announced a rebrand of Suddenlink to Optimum in August.

