Manchester United explores sale

Manchester United became the latest major professional sports team to go on the sale block Tuesday.

Why it matters: Though they've fallen from their peak, the Red Devils are one of the most popular and valuable franchises in the world.

Details: The Glazer family, which bought the team in 2005, said Tuesday that a “process to explore strategic alternatives” had begun.

"As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company," said a United statement.

The big picture: They're the third Premier League club to be for sale in what has been a big year for franchise deals.

Chelsea was sold earlier this year to a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Fenway Sports Group said earlier this month it was exploring selling a controlling stake in Liverpool.

In the states, a slew of teams are for sale, including MLB's Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals, the NFL's Washington Commanders and the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

Of note: Manchester United is one of the most successful clubs in English soccer but has fallen from its peak in recent years.