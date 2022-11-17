Qatar World Cup expected to net $6.5B in revenue

Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Note: As of October 2022; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Despite being held during a much busier time on the sports calendar, the Qatar World Cup will see revenue grow by 25% compared to the 2018 edition, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Why it matters: That would be the largest games-to-games revenue increase since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

By the numbers: The $6.5 billion in revenue would be a 25% jump from the 2018 edition in Russia.

That is more than four times the revenue of the 2002 World Cup, when Team USA had a Cinderella-esque run to the quarterfinals and kick-started Americans' interest in the world's most popular sport.

Most of the revenue comes from lucrative television deals. For the previous World Cup in Russia, 49% came from media rights fees. An additional 26% came from marketing rights from sponsors.

The big picture: This year's World Cup has been besieged by more controversy than most, from the host country's porous human rights record, anti-gay laws and treatment of migrant workers.