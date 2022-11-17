Qatar World Cup expected to net $6.5B in revenue
Despite being held during a much busier time on the sports calendar, the Qatar World Cup will see revenue grow by 25% compared to the 2018 edition, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Why it matters: That would be the largest games-to-games revenue increase since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.
By the numbers: The $6.5 billion in revenue would be a 25% jump from the 2018 edition in Russia.
- That is more than four times the revenue of the 2002 World Cup, when Team USA had a Cinderella-esque run to the quarterfinals and kick-started Americans' interest in the world's most popular sport.
- Most of the revenue comes from lucrative television deals. For the previous World Cup in Russia, 49% came from media rights fees. An additional 26% came from marketing rights from sponsors.
The big picture: This year's World Cup has been besieged by more controversy than most, from the host country's porous human rights record, anti-gay laws and treatment of migrant workers.
- The brutally hot temperatures in the summer months also forced FIFA to push it back to late November, where it has to compete with the holidays and NHL, NBA and NFL seasons for attention.
- For example, the much-anticipated U.S.-England match will take place on Black Friday.