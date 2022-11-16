The NFL will partner with "Top Gun" studio Skydance Media on a joint venture focused on sports-related content, the league announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The NFL is beefing up its content output as it looks to find a buyer for a stake in its media business.

The NFL had been looking for a studio partner to help it tap into the red-hot sports documentary space and move beyond the gridiron. NFL Films is considered the gold standard among sports production houses.

NFL Films and HBO have had a long and fruitful partnership with the "Hard Knocks" series, which follows a single team throughout training camp. An in-season version debuted last year.

Details: The joint venture will be funded by the league's investment arm, 32 Equity, and Skydance. Terms were not disclosed.

The majority of the content will be produced through Skydance Sports, which launched earlier this year.

Skydance Sports recently completed production on its first two projects for Amazon Prime Video: the soccer docuseries "Good Rivals" and an untitled Michael Jordan film starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, which was directed by Affleck.

The big picture: The NFL is in the middle of selling a stake in its media business and finding a new home for its Sunday Ticket package, both of which have drawn on longer than many expected.