Nielsen CFO Linda Zukauckas is leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Axios.

Why it matters: Zukauckas played a critical role for Nielsen during its transition from a public company to being acquired by a private equity consortium, which was just completed last month, and its sale of NielsenIQ.

Driving the news: Zukauckas will leave in mid-January, according to a memo CEO David Kenny wrote last month. She joined Nielsen in 2020 from American Express.

"It was exactly two years ago that Linda helped usher us through the deal to sell our consumer goods data unit to Advent International," Kenny wrote.

Nielsen has begun a search for her replacement with internal and external candidates, per the memo. The company declined to comment.

The big picture: Nielsen is under pressure to modernize its business.

Entertainment giants are striking deals with new measurement vendors that they think can better capture the size and engagement of their digital and TV audiences.

Still, Nielsen has been able to remain competitive, striking landmark deals with Netflix and Amazon to measure their streaming efforts.

What we're watching: Zukauckas' departure comes as the company is grappling with an accreditation suspension as of last September.