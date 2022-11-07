Circle Labs, a San Francisco-based startup building AI-powered virtual characters, has raised $4.2 million in a seed round led by Lightspeed.

Why it matters: Metaverse investments continue to grow — not just at big tech companies but also with small startups powering the ecosystem.

Details: Haystack, Adobe's chief product officer Scott Belsky and AI Grant Fund also participated.

Circle Labs wants to make bots — also known as non-playable characters (NPCs) — smarter. It also is aiming to make them easy for anyone to build and deploy across social platforms.

The startup refers to its version of NPCs as Shapes. In a blog post released Monday, Lightspeed's Michael Mignano and Faraz Fatemi wrote that Shapes could be a rendition of a video game character, a YouTuber, a brand mascot or "even be an AI version of you."

"Given the speed at which AI is improving and the volume of collective communication which is now taking place online, it seems inevitable that AI-powered NPCs will be persistent across all of our communication channels in only a few years' time," they wrote.

What's next: The startup, led by founders Anushk Mittal and Noorie Dhingra, is hiring engineers. It currently has a product in closed beta.