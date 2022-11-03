Dish Network chairman sees opportunity for DirecTV merger

Note: DirecTV numbers include DirecTV Stream and Dish numbers include Sling TV; Data: Leichtman Research Group; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Twenty years after federal regulators eighty-sixed a merger between Dish Network and DirecTV, Dish's chairman said he believes the company would have no problem clearing antitrust regulators today.

Why it matters: The erosion of the linear TV bundle means that the main argument against the two companies joining forces — that it would reduce options for customers — probably wouldn't hold up.

💭 Tim's thought bubble: You could argue that a merger is vital for the survival of each to compete against bigger cable providers and streaming services.

Driving the news: Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen said Wednesday that following next week's midterm elections, there will be a small window of opportunity.